Orlando City advances to Eastern Conference semifinals after another 1-0 victory over Nashville

By The Associated Press
Orlando City's Iván Angulo, and Duncan McGuire, rear, celebrate a goal against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Iván Angulo scored in the sixth minute to help second-seeded Orlando City advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Nashville. Orlando (19-7-9) earned its third straight 1-0 win over Nashville, including a victory on Oct. 30 with a 25-7 edge in shots. The Lions had won only one of their nine meetings with Nashville in all competitions before winning the last three. Nashville (13-12-10) lost a knockout round match at home for the first time in club history, ending a string of seven wins and two draws in nine playoff and cup matches at home. Angulo intercepted a back pass inside the penalty area and split two defenders with a shot that went over the head of goalkeeper Joe Willis.

