Orion Kerkering rising for the Phillies in NLDS after amazing climb through minors

ATLANTA (AP) — Six months ago, Orion Kerkering was pitching before a few thousand fans in the Florida State League. Now, on baseball’s biggest stage, he’s tossing crucial innings out of the bullpen for the Philadelphia Phillies. Surely, it must seem a bit overwhelming? Nah. The 22-year-old right-hander’s speedy climb from Class A — and his stunningly calm demeanor — have been on prominent display in the first two rounds of the MLB postseason. Kerkering breezed through a scoreless inning in the series-clinching win over Miami in the wild-card round. He produced another 1-2-3 frame against the big-hitting Atlanta Braves in a 3-0 victory to start the NL Division Series.

