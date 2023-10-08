Orion Kerkering rising for the Phillies in NLDS after amazing climb through minors

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) works against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Six months ago, Orion Kerkering was pitching before a few thousand fans in the Florida State League. Now, on baseball’s biggest stage, he’s tossing crucial innings out of the bullpen for the Philadelphia Phillies. Surely, it must seem a bit overwhelming? Nah. The 22-year-old right-hander’s speedy climb from Class A — and his stunningly calm demeanor — have been on prominent display in the first two rounds of the MLB postseason. Kerkering breezed through a scoreless inning in the series-clinching win over Miami in the wild-card round. He produced another 1-2-3 frame against the big-hitting Atlanta Braves in a 3-0 victory to start the NL Division Series.

