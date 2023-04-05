Orioles top pitching prospect Rodriguez has solid MLB debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez struck out five in five innings and exited his big league debut in a tie game against two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez settled down after needing 30 pitches to get through the first inning, when Texas took a 2-0 lead. He retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced, and struck out All-Star shortstop Corey Seager twice. The 23-year-old Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick by the Orioles in the 2018 draft out of Central Heights High School in Nacogdoches, Texas.

