Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson is the 1st participant in this year’s Home Run Derby

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson is headed to the Home Run Derby. Major League Baseball said on social media that the Baltimore shortstop is the first player in the competition after he confirmed his participation. Around the same time, the announcement went up on the scoreboard at Camden Yards as Henderson came up to bat in the third inning against Texas. After winning AL Rookie of the Year honors last season, Henderson is an MVP candidate this year for the AL East-leading Orioles. He has 26 homers. That’s tied for second in the major leagues behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.