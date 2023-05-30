Orioles sign OF Aaron Hicks, put Cedric Mullins on 10-day IL with groin strain

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks reacts after striking out against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. The New York Yankees cut struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Aaron Hicks, less than 24 hours after Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin. Mullins went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The Orioles are hoping Hicks can help defensively in the spacious outfield at Camden Yards. Hicks was released last week by the New York Yankees with more than 2 1/2 seasons left on his contract. The Orioles are responsible for paying Hicks just $483,871, a prorated share of the $720,000 minimum salary.

