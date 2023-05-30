Orioles sign OF Aaron Hicks, put Cedric Mullins on 10-day IL with groin strain

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Aaron Hicks, less than 24 hours after Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin. Mullins went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The Orioles are hoping Hicks can help defensively in the spacious outfield at Camden Yards. Hicks was released last week by the New York Yankees with more than 2 1/2 seasons left on his contract. The Orioles are responsible for paying Hicks just $483,871, a prorated share of the $720,000 minimum salary.

