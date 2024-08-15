Orioles send top INF prospect Coby Mayo back to Triple-A, call up INF Livan Soto

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have sent top prospect Coby Mayo down to Triple-A Norfolk after he went 1 for 17 at the plate in his first stint in the major leagues. Mayo did produce his first career hit Wednesday night against Washington, but the Orioles optioned him and recalled infielder Livan Soto from Norfolk. Soto gives Baltimore an extra option at the middle infield spots. Mayo is the No. 10 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He wasn’t able to provide much of a boost offensively after the Orioles lost third baseman Jordan Westburg to a broken hand.

