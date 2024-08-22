Orioles send LHP Trevor Rogers to the minors less than a month after acquiring him

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have sent left-hander Trevor Rogers to the minors less than a month after acquiring him in a trade from Miami. Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk along with right-hander Colin Selby and infielder Livan Soto. The Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman and recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Norfolk. Baltimore was a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees entering Thursday. The Orioles’ pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries to the rotation, and the bullpen has been unreliable of late. Rogers is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA since joining Baltimore.

