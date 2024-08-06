Orioles scratch starter Grayson Rodriguez because of back and shoulder pain minutes before 1st pitch

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was scratched from Tuesday’s start at Toronto minutes before the first pitch because of pain in his upper back and shoulder. He was replaced by right-handed reliever Albert Suárez. The Orioles said Rodriguez was scratched because of discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi and teres major, two muscles that help move the upper arm. Rodriguez was on the injured list from April 30 to May 18 this season because of right shoulder inflammation. The 24-year-old Rodriguez is 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts for the AL East-leading Orioles, tied with Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Kansas City’s Julio Lugo for the major league lead in victories.

