Orioles sale clears another step with ownership committee’s recommended approval, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says a Major League Baseball ownership committee has recommended approval of the sale of the Baltimore Orioles. That’s one of several steps toward finalizing the purchase. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the recommendation hadn’t been announced. The sale still has to go before MLB’s executive council and then must be approved by 75% of all owners before it can be closed. Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein reached an agreement in January to buy the Orioles for $1.725 billion.

