Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez returning to Baltimore after being scratched from start at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will return to Baltimore for imaging after being scratched from Tuesday’s start at Toronto because of pain in his upper back and shoulder, manager Brandon Hyde said. Rodriguez was scratched minutes before first pitch because of discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi and teres major, the Orioles said. The two muscles help move the upper arm. Rodriguez was on the injured list April 30-May 18 because of right shoulder inflammation but Hyde said Tuesday’s pain was “all new” for the 24-year-old. Right-handed reliever Albert Suárez got the start in place of Rodriguez and struck out six in five shutout innings.

