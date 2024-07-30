Orioles receive OF Eloy Jiménez from the Chicago White Sox, OF Austin Slater from Cincinnati

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the Chicago White Sox for minor league left-hander Trey McGough. The 27-year-old Jiménez is hitting .240 with just five home runs and 16 RBIs this season. He’s been limited to 65 games in 2024 because of adductor and hamstring issues after reaching double figures in homers each of his first five seasons. Baltimore also received another outfielder Tuesday when Austin Slater was traded for the second time this month. Slater went from San Francisco to Cincinnati on July 7. Now he’s been dealt to the Orioles along with minor league infielder Livan Soto and cash. The Reds receive cash or a player to be named.

