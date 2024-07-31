Orioles recall top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday for his 2nd shot at the major leagues

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have recalled top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk, giving the infielder his second shot at the major leagues. Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. He made his big league debut earlier this season, but went 2 for 34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts and was sent back down. The Orioles need infield help now after an injury to Jorge Mateo and a trade that sent Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins. The 20-year-old Holliday is the son of former outfielder Matt Holliday. He is No. 1 in MLB Pipeline’s prospect ranking.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.