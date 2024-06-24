Orioles recall outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have recalled outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad from the minor leagues prior to the start of their series with AL Central-leading Cleveland. Kjerstad is ranked No. 21 on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. He went 2 for 14 in seven games with the Orioles earlier this season. At Triple-A Norfolk, he’s hit .300 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2024. Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft out of Arkansas. Baltimore designated utilityman Nick Maton for assignment.

