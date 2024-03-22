Orioles reassign prized prospect Jackson Holliday to minor league camp

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Jackson Holliday’s major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait. The Orioles announced Friday they had reassigned Holliday to their minor league camp. That means the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft won’t start the season in the majors. The 20-year-old Holliday is the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday and is regarded as one of baseball’s top overall prospects. Holliday was 6 for 14 with two homers, six RBIs and two steals in Grapefruit League action this spring.

