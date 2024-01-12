Orioles reach deals with 8 arbitration-eligible players before deadline, including Anthony Santander

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have avoided arbitration with outfielders Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins as well as first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. The Orioles had a major league-high 13 players eligible for arbitration as Thursday’s deadline for arbitration-eligible players and their teams to swap salary proposals approached. Baltimore settled with eight of them. Santander agreed to an $11.7 million deal for next season. Mullins reached a $6,325,000 agreement. Mountcastle agreed to a $4,137,000 contract for 2024. Baltimore also reached agreements with left-hander John Means, infielder Ramón Urías, right-hander Tyler Wells, left-hander Cole Irvin and right-hander Dillon Tate.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.