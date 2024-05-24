Orioles put starting pitcher John Means on injured list with left forearm strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander John Means on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain before Thursday’s series opener against the White Sox. The 31-year-old Means was pulled after three innings of Wednesday’s start at St. Louis. A forearm injury kept him out of the opening-day rotation and limited him to four starts this season. He made only six starts over the 2022 and ’23 seasons because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Means is 2-0 this year with a 2.61 ERA.

