Orioles put RHP Grayson Rodriguez on the IL with shoulder inflammation and activate LHP John Means

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have put right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation. They activated lefty John Means. Means has not pitched yet for the Orioles this season because of a forearm strain. Rodriguez’s move is retroactive to Tuesday. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings Monday night in a win over the New York Yankees. Rodriguez is in his second big league season. He is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA. Means returned late last season from Tommy John surgery but was left off the postseason roster because of elbow soreness.

