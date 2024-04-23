Orioles put outfielder Austin Hays on injured list and cut Peyton Burdick

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a strained left calf. Baltimore selected the contract of catcher David Bañuelos and designated outfielder Peyton Burdick for assignment before the club opened a three-game series against the Angels. Hays left last Saturday’s game in Kansas City early with the injury, but it isn’t expected to sideline him beyond his 10-day stint, manager Brandon Hyde said. Hays is batting .111 in 19 games for Baltimore this season, including 11 starts. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle also didn’t start Monday’s game due to left knee soreness, Hyde said.

