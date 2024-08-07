Orioles put No. 2 starter Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with shoulder, back strain

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will be shut down for an unspecified period because of a mild strain in his right shoulder and back but the Orioles are “optimistic” he’ll return this season, manager Brandon Hyde said. The Orioles put Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday. Also Wednesday, Baltimore put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, because of concussion symptoms. Right-hander Jacob Webb went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, because of a sore right elbow. The Orioles recalled right-hander Bryan Baker and left-hander Keegan Akin from Triple-A Norfolk.

