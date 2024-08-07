Orioles put No. 2 starter Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with lat soreness

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have put right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with right lat discomfort. It’s another blow to a Baltimore rotation that has already lost Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells for the season. The Orioles also put right-handed reliever Jacob Webb on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. Baltimore recalled left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Bryan Baker from Triple-A Norfolk.

