Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday goes on injured list with right elbow inflammation

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Top-ranked prospect Jackson Holliday is going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. The Baltimore Orioles announced the move Friday. Holliday is currently at Triple-A Norfolk after he struggled earlier this season in his first major league stint. Holliday is MLB Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect. The Orioles drafted the infielder with the top pick in 2022. He was promoted to the Orioles early this season but went back to the minors after going 2 for 34 with 18 strikeouts. He’s hit .270 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 50 games with Norfolk.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.