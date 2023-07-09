Orioles promoting top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, AP source says

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
FILE - Jackson Holliday, the first overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 draft, takes batting practice with the team prior to a baseball game between the Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, July 27, 2022, in Baltimore. Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

A person with knowledge of the move says the Baltimore Orioles have decided to promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement about the move. Holliday was the top pick in last year’s draft. He is now the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old shortstop has hit .331 with seven home runs, 51 RBIs and 20 stolen bases this season with Class A Delmarva and Aberdeen. He is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.