Orioles promoting top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the move says the Baltimore Orioles have decided to promote top prospect Jackson Holliday to Double-A Bowie. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement about the move. Holliday was the top pick in last year’s draft. He is now the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old shortstop has hit .331 with seven home runs, 51 RBIs and 20 stolen bases this season with Class A Delmarva and Aberdeen. He is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday.

