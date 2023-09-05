Orioles promote Jackson Holliday, baseball’s No. 1-ranked prospect, to Triple-A Norfolk at age 19

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk. It’s another step in the 19-year-old shortstop’s remarkable rise through the minors in his first full pro season. Holliday is baseball’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was the top pick in the 2022 draft. The Tides said he’ll make his Triple-A debut Tuesday night against Jacksonville. Holliday is the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday. He played for Delmarva and Aberdeen at Class A this year, then hit .338 with 15 extra-base hits in 36 games for Double-A Bowie.

