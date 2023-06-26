Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have called up another of their top prospects. They selected the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk. Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking in Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday. They’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.