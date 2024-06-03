Orioles promote 2B prospect Connor Norby for MLB debut against the Blue Jays on Monday

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles prospect Connor Norby will make his major league debut against Toronto. Norby and left-hander Nick Vespi were brought up from Triple-A Norfolk before the opener of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Norby will play second base and bat ninth against former Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman. He’ll wear jersey No. 12. A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Norby hit .286 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 51 games at Triple-A. The Orioles also said left-hander John Means had surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

