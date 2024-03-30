Orioles pound Angels again, beating Los Angeles 13-4 thanks to a 9-run 6th inning

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered leading off the bottom of the first inning, then added a two-run triple in Baltimore’s nine-run sixth as the Orioles pounded the Los Angeles Angels for a second straight game, 13-4 on Saturday.

After winning 11-3 on opening day, Baltimore jumped ahead quickly in this one when Henderson hit a drive to right-center. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year had three hits and ended up a double shy of the cycle.

Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer in the sixth for the Orioles. The first nine Baltimore batters that inning — an entire trip through the batting order — had come in to score by the time the Angels got an out.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) allowed a run and four hits in six innings and struck out nine.

Taylor Ward went deep for the Angels in the fourth and added an RBI single during the team’s three-run ninth. Griffin Canning (0-1) allowed five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

The Orioles led 3-1 before breaking open the game in the sixth. Of the first nine hitters that inning, six had hits, two walked, and one reached on a fielder’s choice when shortstop Zach Neto made an error. After Santander’s three-run shot made it 12-1, the inning had included nine hitters, nine runs and no outs.

The previous team to do that was the Kansas City Royals in the first inning on Sept. 29, 2023, against the New York Yankees, according to Sportradar.

The triple was Henderson’s last plate appearance of the game. He was removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Henderson put Baltimore ahead 1-0 with a drive to right-center field. Mountcastle added a one-out double that just missed clearing the big wall in left field at Camden Yards.

In the third, Santander and Mountcastle hit consecutive doubles to make it 3-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Ron Washington said RHP Robert Stephenson (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen of about 20-25 pitches and is throwing another one Monday.

Orioles: LHP Cionel Pérez left the game in the ninth holding onto his right side with an apparent injury. … LHP John Means (left forearm strain) is set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

The Orioles try for an opening sweep when they send Tyler Wells to the mound Sunday against Reid Detmers.

