Orioles place right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day IL with shoulder soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list, taking another pitcher out of their depleted rotation. Eflin was scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets. But manager Brandon Hyde said Eflin felt some shoulder soreness after he pitched six effective innings in a 5-1 victory over Boston on Thursday night. The 30-year-old Eflin is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in a July 26 trade with Tampa Bay. Hyde said he was hopeful that Eflin would only require a minimum stint on the injured list.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.