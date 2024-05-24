Orioles place Dean Kremer on 15-day IL with strained right triceps

CHICAGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles will have to get by without another starting pitcher after placing Dean Kremer on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right triceps. It’s another hit for Baltimore after veteran John Means was placed on the 15-day list the previous day because of a strained left forearm. The second-place Orioles are trying to keep pace with the Yankees in the AL East. Kremer is 3-4 with a 4.32 ERA in nine starts. The right-hander got tagged for five runs in four innings in Monday’s loss at St. Louis. Baltimore recalled right-hander Dillon Tate and left-hander Nick Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned righty Jonathan Heasley to the minor league club on Friday.

