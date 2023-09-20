Orioles place 1B Mountcastle on injured list with shoulder inflammation

HOUSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his left shoulder. The Orioles had hoped to avoid putting Mountcastle on the injured list. But manager Brandon Hyde says Mountcastle tried to swing before Wednesday’s series finale at Houston and it “didn’t go as well as we were hoping.” Mountcastle has missed the last six games with the injury. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Outfielder Ryan McKenna was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take Mountcastle’s spot on the roster.

