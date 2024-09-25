Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to miss postseason with lat injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez won’t pitch again this year, another setback for the injury-ravaged Baltimore Orioles as they prepare for the playoffs. Rodriguez, the team’s No. 2 starter, has been on the injured list since early August because of right lat discomfort. Even last week, the Orioles were still hoping to get him back before October. But manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday the right-hander is being shut down and will miss the postseason. Baltimore will focus instead on getting Rodriguez healthy and ready for 2025. Rodriguez was 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA over 20 starts in his second major league season. He struck out 130 batters and walked 36 in 116 2/3 innings.

