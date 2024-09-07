Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer loses no-hit bid against Rays in 7th inning

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer had his no-hit bid end in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kremer kept the Rays hitless Friday night before rookie Junior Caminero led off the seventh with a sharp single to left. Dylan Carlson then grounded a single into right field, and after Josh Lowe reached on an error to load the bases, Kremer was lifted my manager Brandon Hyde. Kremer walked three and struck out seven. Prior to Caminero’s single, the closest the Rays have come to getting a hit was in the sixth inning, when Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday leaped to catch a liner off the bat of Yandy Díaz.

