Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer departs after he gets hit on his right forearm by a line drive

DENVER (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer left the team’s game at Colorado after he was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning. Kremer was struck on his right forearm, just below his wrist, when Jordan Beck hit a liner back up the middle on a four-seam fastball. The ball went to shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who threw to second for a forceout. Kremer was examined by team trainers before he was replaced by Keegan Akin. The 28-year-old right-hander was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.

