Orioles pitcher Albert Suárez, second baseman Jorge Mateo hurt on consecutive plays versus Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore pitcher Albert Suárez and second baseman Jorge Mateo got hurt on consecutive plays in the third inning against Miami. Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch Jesús Sánchez’s grounder behind the second base bag. Mateo initially stood up, but then fell to the ground and grimaced, favoring his left arm. He will have an MRI. Jordan Westburg shifted from third base to second and Ramón Urías entered at third. Otto López hit a hard comebacker that deflected off Suárez’s right foot. Manager Brandon Hyde said his pitcher sustained a left shin contusion.

