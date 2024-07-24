Orioles pitcher Albert Suárez, second baseman Jorge Mateo hurt during game against Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore pitcher Albert Suárez and second baseman Jorge Mateo got hurt in the third inning against Miami. Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch Jesús Sánchez’s grounder behind the second base bag. Mateo initially stood up but then fell to the ground and grimaced, favoring his left arm. Jacob Westburg shifted from third base to second and Ramón Urías entered at third. Otto López hit a hard comebacker that deflected off Suárez’s right foot. Manager Brandon Hyde and an athletic trainer came out to Suárez, who limped as he walked off the field. He was replaced by Keegan Akin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.