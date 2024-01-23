Orioles name their press box after Jim Henneman, a longtime writer and official scorer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles are naming their Camden Yards press box after Jim Henneman, a longtime Baltimore baseball writer and official scorer. The team said a ceremony will be held at a date to be announced. The 88-year-old Henneman began his career at the Baltimore News-Post in 1958, was public relations director of the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets from 1968-73, then became the Orioles beat writer for the Baltimore News-American, formed by a merger of the News-Post and Sunday American. He covered the Orioles from 1980-95 for The Evening Sun and The Baltimore Sun, and was Baseball Writers’ Association of America president in 1984.

