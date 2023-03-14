Orioles minor league pitcher dies after battling cancer

BALTIMORE (AP) — A minor league pitcher who was in the Baltimore Orioles organization has died after battling cancer. Luis Ortiz was 20. The Orioles announced his death in a statement. The team said Ortiz was an inspiration to all who knew him. Ortiz was born Sept. 17, 2002, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was signed by the Orioles as a free agent in 2019. The left-hander pitched at the rookie league level in 2021.

