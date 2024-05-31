Orioles lose pitchers John Means and Tyler Wells for the season; both need elbow surgery

BALTIMORE (AP) — John Means and Tyler Wells will miss the rest of the season because of elbow problems that require surgery. That’s a blow to Baltimore’s pitching depth as the Orioles try to defend their AL East title. General manager Mike Elias announced the status of Means and Wells before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay. Means returned late last season from Tommy John surgery but has made only eight starts since then. Wells made 43 starts over the past two years but only three in 2024.

