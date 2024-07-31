Orioles lose All-Star 3B Jordan Westburg to a broken hand after he was hit by a pitch

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays' Steward Berroa, right, steals second base in front of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles lost All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg to a broken right hand after he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning of their 10-4 win over Toronto. Manager Brandon Hyde says he hopes Westburg can be back by the end of the regular season. But Hyde wasn’t able to give a sense of how likely that is. The 25-year-old Westburg is batting .269 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. Ramón Urías also plays third base for Baltimore, but the Orioles have a top corner infield prospect at Triple-A Norfolk right now in Coby Mayo.

