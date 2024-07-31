Orioles lose All-Star 3B Jordan Westburg to a broken hand after he was hit by a pitch

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles lost All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg to a broken right hand after he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning of their 10-4 win over Toronto. Manager Brandon Hyde says he hopes Westburg can be back by the end of the regular season. But Hyde wasn’t able to give a sense of how likely that is. The 25-year-old Westburg is batting .269 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. Ramón Urías also plays third base for Baltimore, but the Orioles have a top corner infield prospect at Triple-A Norfolk right now in Coby Mayo.

