Orioles lose 2 more key pitchers to injuries: Bradish out for season and Coulombe until September

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish had season-ending Tommy John surgery, and reliever Danny Coulombe also will be sidelined for an extended stretch following an elbow operation. General manager Mike Elias provided the updates before Baltimore’s game against the New York Yankees — the latest serious setbacks for an Orioles pitching staff ravaged by injuries this season. Bradish finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting last year. Coulombe had bone chips removed from his pitching elbow Tuesday. The left-hander could rejoin the Orioles in September.

