Orioles journeyman Albert Suárez has held the opposition scoreless in 8 of his 17 starts this year

BALTIMORE (AP) — Albert Suárez worked six innings without allowing a run as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2. It’s the eighth time in 17 starts he’s kept the opponent off the scoreboard this year. He leads the majors in scoreless starts of at least two innings. Suárez has gone three consecutive starts without letting in a run, and Grayson Rodriguez’s recent injury means the Orioles need him in the rotation. He lowered his ERA to 3.18. That’s not too far behind Baltimore ace Corbin Burnes at 3.10.

