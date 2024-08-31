Orioles’ Jackson Holliday returns to Coors Field, where he learned at the feet of his father

DENVER (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie second baseman Jackson Holliday has returned to Coors Field. It’s the ballpark where he learned some of his earliest baseball lessons as a toddler at the feet of his father, former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday. Jackson’s father, mother and younger brother made the trip from their home in Oklahoma for this weekend’s series between the Orioles and the Rockies. The 20-year-old Holliday struggled when he was called up by the Orioles in April but has fared much better in his second stint in the majors, which began on July 31.

