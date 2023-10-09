Orioles in danger of being swept out of the postseason after losing ALDS Game 2 to the Rangers

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are on the verge of being swept out of the postseason by the Texas Rangers. Orioles pitchers allowed a season-high 11 walks and a grand slam in their 11-8 AL Division Series Game 2 loss. Starter Grayson Rodriguez didn’t make it through two innings. The Orioles have now lost seven consecutive postseason games. AL East champion Baltimore must win twice at Texas to bring the series home for a deciding Game 5 Friday. Game 3 is set for Tuesday.

