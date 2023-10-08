Orioles’ Hyde says Hicks missed a hit-and-run sign when Henderson was caught stealing in Game 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde says Aaron Hicks missed a hit-and-run sign when Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the AL Division Series. With Baltimore down by a run, Henderson led off with a single but was thrown out at second while Hicks was batting. The Orioles went on to lose 3-2 on Saturday to the Texas Rangers. Hyde said prior to Game 2 there was a hit-and-run sign on. The Orioles had the leadoff man on in the final three innings but couldn’t score. They didn’t have a baserunner after Henderson was thrown out stealing.

