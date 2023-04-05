Orioles’ home opener against Yankees postponed to Friday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles’ home opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday has been postponed because of severe weather in the forecast. The Orioles announced the game would be pushed back to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday. Dean Kremer was scheduled to start the home opener for Baltimore against New York’s Clarke Schmidt.

