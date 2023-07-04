Orioles’ Hicks answers expected boos in the Bronx with HR in 2nd game back against Yankees

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks grounds out to third during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bebeto Matthews]

NEW YORK (AP) — The mere mention of Aaron Hicks’ name at Yankee Stadium is drawing boos, a reaction the former Yankees outfielder expected on his return to the Bronx. Booed in pregame introductions, jeered during a brief tribute video Monday night and booed before each at-bat, the reception for the now-Orioles outfielder is everything Hicks thought it would be. There were even a few more boos Tuesday, when Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after the Yankees released him on May 26, ending his eight-year, injury-filled tenure with the team.

