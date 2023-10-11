Orioles get swept for 1st time in 2023, lose AL Division Series in 3 games to Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles picked the wrong week to get swept for the first time in 2023. The rookie shortstop didn’t even know what losing in a sweep felt like in the big leagues before the AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers. After winning 101 games and finishing the regular season with the American League’s best record, the Orioles trailed by six runs after just two innings. They never gave themselves a chance in a 7-1 loss Tuesday night, their eighth postseason defeat in a row over 10 seasons.

