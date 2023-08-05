Orioles fans give Mets manager Buck Showalter a warm welcome back to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Buck Showalter is back at Camden Yards this weekend. The New York Mets’ manager is in town for a three-game series against the Orioles. He won 669 games with Baltimore from 2010-2018. That’s the second-most in team history behind Hall of Famer Earl Weaver. Showalter helped Baltimore become relevant again after over a decade of losing seasons, and he was the American League Manager of the Year in 2014. The Orioles went into a rebuild after his tenure ended, but they’ve made huge strides lately. They currently have the American League’s best record.

