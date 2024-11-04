Orioles exercise options on O’Hearn, Domínguez and Pérez, decline Coulombe

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Orioles have exercised $8 million options on first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and right-hander Seranthony Domínguez along with a $2.2 million option on left-hander Cionel Pérez. Baltimore declined a $4 million option on left-hander Danny Coulombe, who became a free agent. The 31-year-old O’Hearn hit .264 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in a career-high 142 games and earned $3.5 million. The 29-year-old Domínguez was acquired from Philadelphia on July 26 and had a 3.97 ERA in 26 relief appearances for the Orioles, finishing with a 4.45 ERA in 63 games overall.

