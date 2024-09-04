Orioles drub the White Sox again 9-0, sending Chicago to its 12th consecutive defeat, 109th loss

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cade Povich struck out 10 while pitching into the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles took a big early lead on their way to a 9-0 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday night, sending Chicago to its 12th consecutive loss.

The White Sox dropped to 31-109 and became the first team since 1900 with at least three losing streaks of 12 games in the same season, according to Sportradar. The 1889 Louisville Colonels and 1899 Cleveland Spiders also did it.

Chicago was shut out of the 16th time, is 11 defeats shy of tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses since 1900 and is on pace to finish 36-126.

Grady Sizemore, Chicago’s interim manager, was ejected for the first time since taking over. In the top of the sixth, with his pitchers having already walked nine batters, Sizemore was tossed after a called strike to Andrew Benintendi appeared high.

Benintendi was eventually called out on strikes — on a ball that looked a bit off the plate — and then argued enough to get himself thrown out as well by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

The White Sox made a feeble offensive showing against Povich (2-7) and had an uncompetitive start by Nick Nastrini (0-7). The Chicago right-hander allowed four hits and six walks in 1 2/3 innings, although only four of the seven runs he yielded were earned.

Povich, a rookie making his 12th start, allowed five hits without a walk in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He hadn’t struck out more than six in a game previously.

Baltimore entered a half-game behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who played at Texas on Tuesday night.

The Orioles won the series opener 13-3 on Monday, and in that game they had 27 plate appearances with men in scoring position in just eight offensive innings. The following night, they had 12 in the first two innings.

Ryan O’Hearn and Anthony Santander hit consecutive RBI doubles in the first, and a run-scoring single by Colton Cowser made it 3-0.

The Orioles scored four runs in the second without a hit. Cowser drew a bases-loaded walk, and Eloy Jiménez — traded from the White Sox to the Orioles in July — lifted a two-out popup behind third base. Benintendi was in position to catch it in left, but third baseman Miguel Vargas collided with him and was charged with an error. Three runners scored on the play.

Cedric Mullins followed with a walk — Nastrini’s fifth of the inning — and then the White Sox changed pitchers.

Mullins added an RBI single in the fourth, and Santander hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the eighth, Santander lifted a popup similar to Jiménez’s in the second. This time, third baseman Lenyn Sosa — who had moved over from second when Vargas left the game — shied away at the last second and the ball fell between three Chicago fielders for a single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Vargas initially stayed in following his collision with Benintendi. But he was eventually removed before the second inning ended with a bruise around his right eye.

Orioles: Jiménez reached on an infield single in the fourth and was hit in the side of the head by the throw to first. He was shaken up but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Albert Suárez (7-4) starts for the Orioles when they try for a three-game sweep Wednesday night. Jonathan Cannon (2-9) takes the mound for Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

