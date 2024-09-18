Orioles designate reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment

BALTIMORE (AP) — Craig Kimbrel’s time with the Baltimore Orioles is over. The Orioles designated their former closer for assignment Wednesday following the latest in a series of poor outings. Kimbrel gave up six runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning of relief in Baltimore’s 10-0 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Kimbrel has a 13.94 ERA in his last 11 appearances over the past month. The nine-time All-Star has amassed a whopping 440 saves and pitched in 837 games. But this season, his first with Baltimore, the right-hander has a 5.33 ERA with six blown saves.

